HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A commercial vehicle transport driver is in custody in Harrison County as deputies investigate how a vehicle stolen out of Alabama two months ago came to be loaded on his trailer.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the driver initially tried to outrun the deputies when they tried to pull him over around 1 p.m. Thursday on I-20 near Hallsville after spotting the stolen black 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT among a load of other high-dollar vehicles.

Law enforcement in the area had been on the lookout for the stolen muscle car following reports that it might be traveling west on I-20. Sure enough, it was. But no one expected it to be on a trailer. Thanks to the eagle-eyed deputies, the stolen car is recovered and the transport driver is facing charges for evading arrest and marijuana possession.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Denovar Yapp of Florida. He may face additional charges in Birmingham, where police are leading the investigation into the stolen Charger.

The Challenger was stolen from a dealership there in late January, shortly after it had been traded in. When deputies found it Thursday, the VIN numbers on the stolen car had been swapped out, along with the vehicle’s electronic control unit.

The transport driver told investigators he had picked the load up from a wholesale dealership in Georgia and was headed to Arizona. Police say there was no log, however, and the driver would not allow investigators to view the app he said he was using to log the trip.

Investigators are still checking the rest of the vehicles to see if any of the rest of them are also stolen.