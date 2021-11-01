Teenager identified 60 years after fatal Bibb County car crash

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager from Tennessee killed in a Bibb County car crash 60 years ago has been identified.

Bibb County Coroner C.W. West says a team of genealogists were able to identify the 15-year-old as Danny Armantrout.

“I tell you it was amazing it really was it brought me to tears. It was very emotional and even right now I’m a little emotional thinking about it” West said.

The coroner told CBS 42 that Armantrout ran away from his home in Tennessee and hitch-hiked his way to the Bibb County area. After being picked up by a motorist in March of 1961, Armantrout was involved in a fatal accident that resulted in the car running off the road and into the Cahaba River. The driver of the vehicle survived, but Armantrout did not.

In 2016, the 15-year-old’s body was exhumed from a cemetery in Centreville. Experts were able to use DNA to identify him. C.W. West says he hopes that this will give Armantrout’s family closure.

“It was an overwhelming experience, and I am very grateful of our technology. You hear people all the time gripe about technology but in this case I am so thankful we have the technology today to be able to solve this case”.

West tells CBS 42 the victim’s family members and other county leaders are planning to meet at the Centreville cemetery on Armantrout’s birthday, December 28, to honor his memory.