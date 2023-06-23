DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say two teens were injured in a shooting at Wilson Morgan Park on Thursday.

Decatur Police said investigators were called around 11:30 p.m. about a shooting at the park on Beltline Road.

When they arrived, officers found that two juveniles had been shot.

Witnesses told officers that the boy had a gun that accidentally fired and struck a girl, and then he also accidentally shot himself.

Emergency crews airlifted the boy to Huntsville Hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” The girl was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on going.