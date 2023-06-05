AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The man charged in the deadly crash where a renowned Auburn sports announcer and his wife were killed four years ago is in custody after court officials claimed he allegedly tried using synthetic urine during a court ordered drug test on Friday.

In June 2022, Johnston Taylor was arrested by Auburn police and charged with six counts of possession of child pornography. Auburn Police and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated a June investigation after Taylor allegedly downloaded several child porn videos to a Dropbox account. Taylor has not gone to trial and his bond had already been revoked after allegedly failing a drug test earlier this year.

Taylor was sentenced as a youthful offender in the deadly crash. He was 16 years old when he crashed into a car driven by Rod Bramblett, an Auburn sportscaster, and his wife, Paula, on May 25, 2019 along Shug Jordan Parkway. The ALEA crash report indicates the teen was traveling 91 miles per hour at the time of the crash and a blood test indicated “recent” use of marijuana.

Due to Taylor’s youthful offender status, media were not allowed inside the courtroom during the plea and sentencing. The District Attorney’s Office had wanted to try Taylor as an adult in the Brambletts’ deaths.