DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police officers responded to a shootout at the 3500 block of Ross Clark Circle Saturday.

Shots were still being fired when officers arrived on the scene. Several suspects ran away on food and others drove from the scene.

The shootout happened between two groups of people, in the parking lot of the La Quinta Hotel, and the Waffle House. There, two customers’ cars were hit and the hotel was damaged. No one was injured in the shooting.

Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, was arrested after police recovered a firearm that Lawton allegedly used in the shootout. He has been charged with two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. His bond is set at $30,000.

Police are working to see if this shooting was related to the E. Powell shooting later in the morning, where .