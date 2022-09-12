CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One of the founding members of the country band, “Alabama” was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday.

Teddy Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Cherokee County Jail log, he was booked at 10:38 a.m. and released at 11:06 a.m. A bond amount was not listed.

The band Alabama was formed in Fort Payne by Gentry, Randy Owen and Jeff Cook in 1969.

By the 1980s, they had become one of the most successful bands in country music with multiple hits and platinum albums. The band is known for popular songs, “Dixieland Delight” and “Song of the South” among many others.