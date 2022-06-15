(Courtesy of the city of Tallassee)

TALLASSEE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city’s leader has announced his resignation.

Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock is stepping down after six years, effective June 30, news outlets reported.

He said in a statement he made the decision after “many prayers and discussions with his wife,” news outlets reported.

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my administration that moved Tallassee forward with much needed infrastructure improvements, a new high school, public safety improvements, and procurement of millions in grant dollars,” Hammock said.

Hammock thanked his constituents who supported him through the years.

“I have full confidence in the Tallassee City Council with their succession plan and moving Tallassee forward into the future,” he added.

Hammock’s tenure has not been without controversy. In January, he was arrested in Orange Beach on domestic violence charges. And, there has also been political infighting between his administration and the city council.

Hammock was seeking the Republican nomination for Place 1 on the Alabama Public Service Commission, but lost to Jeremy Oden.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Godwin said the City Council is putting together a transition plan for implementation after Hammock leaves.

“The purpose of this plan will be to continue moving our city in a positive direction and providing essential and needed services, thereby, enhancing the quality of life for all who live in and near our great city,” Godwin said.

Hammock said he plans to move into the private sector, working in economic, community and business development.