Take an inside look at how COVID-19 tests are made

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are expecting your COVID-19 test result from testing labs you may have to wait.

Public health officials say that’s because of a high volume of testing results causing the system to become overwhelmed. CBS 42 got a chance to go inside the state testing warehouse to see how testing kits are being made.

In a hot warehouse with masks, gloves and from a safe distance, the Alabama Department of Public Health employees are putting together COVID-19 test kits.

It’s serious work. Carefully placing each item in the box, but this group is making the best out of a bad situation.

As test kits are being exported out of this facility a larger amount of tests are coming back from various test sites resulting in a backlog of test results.

“The system was going up and down, so sometimes it was functional and sometimes it was not,” said Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers.



This system is responsible for delivering those critical test results. Dr. Landers says when the system is fixed we will see a dramatic increase in those results.

“That will likely happen and that is that we are going to be opening more investigations and working more cases as a result of the system being slowed down,” Dr. Landers said.

The test kits that are assembled at the warehouse are then sent out to county health departments and hospitals.

