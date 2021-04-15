Sweet potato could be Alabama’s official state vegetable

This Oct. 26, 2015 photo shows skillet glazed spicy sweet potatoes in Concord, NH. No room in the oven, you can cook these delicious glazed sweet potatoes on top of the stove in about 10 minutes flat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The sweet potato could soon be the official state vegetable of Alabama.

The Alabama Legislature on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill to name the sweet potato as the official state vegetable. The House of Representatives voted 84-4 for the bill. It now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Alabama has a long list of official state emblems, including an official state fruit, bird and amphibian. Like others, the bill to elevate the tuber started as a classroom idea. A Harvest homeschool class submitted the idea, according to the bill.

The official state fruit of Alabama is the blackberry. The official tree fruit is the peach. The official crustacean is the brown shrimp. The official amphibian is the Red Hills salamander.