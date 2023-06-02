ALABAMA (WHNT) — Rammer Jammer, Yellowhammer, you’re the new state cookie in Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey signed House Bill 421 (HB421) into law today, which makes the “Yellowhammer Cookie” the official state cookie.

The Yellowhammer Cookie contains pecans and peanuts, which are both recognized as crops of historical and agricultural significance in Alabama. The peanut is designated as the state legume and pecans, which are native to Alabama, are the official state nut, according to HB421.

It also contains other state-affiliated ingredients like oats and honey.

Early Friday, Ivey’s office said 4th grader and recipe creator Mary Claire Cook brought the governor a cookie to snack on while signing the legislation.

According to al.com, Cook collaborated with her grandmother to create the recipe, which was deemed the best cookie among 25 others submitted by her classmates at Trinity Presbyterian School. She ensured the recipe included some ingredients with a connection to the state.

The class was reportedly studying state symbols when they realized the state didn’t have an officially named cookie, so they all endeavored to make one.

HB421 is sponsored by State Representative Reed Ingram (R-Montgomery) and was carried in the senate by State Senator Will Barfoot (R-Pike Road). It passed in the State House 103-0, and 35-0 in the State Senate.

“Sweet Home Alabama just officially got a little sweeter!” Ivey said after signing the bill into law.

The cookie now joins the Yellowhammer bird, the Camellia flower, the song “Alabama” and many other official state symbols.

You can find Mary Claire’s full recipe for the Yellowhammer cookies below, which will make 24 cookies:

COOKIES:

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups butter, melted and slightly cooled

2 cups brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 eggs

4 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats

24 pecan halves

FILLING:

1 cup peanut butter

2 tablespoons honey

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

BAKING AND ASSEMBLY: