PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — A well-known high school baseball coach from Alabama has had his suspension overturned.

Russell County High School coach Tony Rasmus had appealed to the state Department of Education after the county Board of Education in October suspended him until June.

Rasmus was convicted of harassment against a player who accused the coach of choking him.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports that Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Terry Butts served as the hearing officer for Rasmus’ appeal and ruled in favor of the coach.