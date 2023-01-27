OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two suspects in the death of a 6-year-old girl who was found dead 10 years ago are now back in Alabama on murder charges.

Both Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff arrived at the Lee County Justice Center Friday. They were both arrested last week in Jacksonville, Florida to face charges in the death of Amore Wiggins, who was known as “Baby Jane Doe” before officers with the Opelika Police Department recently identified her.

The Vickerstaffs had been held in Jacksonville since Jan. 17.

Lamar is facing charges of felony murder and failure to report a missing child. Ruth is charged with failure to report a missing child.

Video from OPD