Suspect who allegedly stabbed Alabama man on Thanksgiving still missing

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of allegedly stabbing a Geneva man on Thanksgiving is now missing, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the victim was stabbed following a possible argument and fight. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was reportedly from another state and knew the victim through family ties.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Helms is set to meet with Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams on Monday about the investigation and charges.

