THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman accused of murder in the death of a man at a now-defunct strip club is back in custody. Breanna Cunningham allegedly lost her freedom because she was accused of hanging out with another murder suspect in another state.

Her bond was revoked this week. In February 2021, 45-year-old Manchella Allen was shot and killed in the Cookies-N-Cream club.

In court testimony from last year, the state claims that the victim got into a fight with Robert Abrams–Cunningham wasn’t screened for weapons and allegedly had a gun in her purse that Abrams used to shoot the victim. She then allegedly took the gun with her and the two were arrested in Mississippi.

In November 2021, while out on bond Cunningham, was arrested in Mississippi and charged with aiding in the escape of Aceon Hopkins, a murder suspect who authorities say escaped from Singing River Hospital while being treated for wounds following a shooting.

According to a motion to revoke Cunningham’s bond, she was at an apartment with Hopkins just last month which the state said was a clear violation of the terms of her bond that forbid her from leaving the state of Alabama. A judge agreed and granted the motion, putting her back in Mobile County Metro Jail. Her codefendant Robert Abrams has remained in jail since being charged with murder last year.

The strip club is no longer open for business. A fire gutted the building. It has since been boarded up with the words “danger” and “keep out” spray painted on the plywood covering the windows and entrance.