DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim of the shooting on North Bell Street in Dothan has been identified as William Henry Roberson Jr.

Tobias Marsh

After Dothan patrol arrived on the scene just before 4 p.m., they say they saw Robertson with a wound in his upper torso/chest. After CPR was attempted and ambulances arrived, he was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to law enforcement, family members got into an argument over property, which ended with the victim being shot, according to Dothan police.

After an investigation, the suspect, Tobias Marsh, was arrested and charged with capital murder.