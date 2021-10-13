Suspect transported to hospital in reported officer-involved shooting in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was taken to a local hospital Wednesday evening in what the Sylacauga Police Department is calling an officer-involved shooting.

According to SPD Chief Kelly Johnson, the shooting occurred just after 5:30 p.m. on South Broadway Avenue. No officers were injured in the incident. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

The State Bureau of Investigations is now leading the investigation.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.