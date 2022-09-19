AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is involved in an early morning shooting that left a man dead.

Police have named Keyon Black, 23, as the man responsible for killing a 32-year-old Auburn man in the 1200 block of South College Street on Sept. 19.

Police said Black should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, officers from responded to S College Street at 12:05 a.m. in reference to a shooting. That is when they found the victim, who had been shot multiple times in his upper torso and lower extremity. The victim was provided medical assistance, but later died.

Police claim that Black, who knew the victim, entered the victim’s home and shot him.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Black on the charge of capital murder.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or Black’s whereabouts should call the Auburn Police Department Detective Division at (334) 501-3140 or the Tip Line at (334) 246-1391.

