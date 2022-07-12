Multiple agencies gather to find Nowell (Photo Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

The video above shows the shooting suspect Benjamin Nowell being escorted into the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. (Video Courtesy of Rickey Stokes News)

NEW DETAILS:

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the arrest of a Houston County shooting suspect.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, along with other sheriff’s offices in Henry County and Jackson County, Florida, helped in the investigation.

Authorities tracked the suspect, Benjamin Adam Nowell, for nearly seven miles where he was tracked down and ultimately arrested on County Road 22, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The photos below show the capture of Nowell:

Photo of the capture of Nowell (Photo Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE:

Updated on 7/7/22 at 3:30 p.m.

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the Thursday morning shooting in Houston County has been arrested.

According to Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship, the suspect, Benjamin Nowell, was arrested off of County Road 22 in Henry County after a day-long manhunt.

He is currently being taken to the Houston County Jail.

UPDATE:

Updated on 7/7/22 at 12:58 p.m.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim of the fatal Houston County shooting has been identified.

Brittany Phillips, 29, of Ashford was pronounced dead at Southeast Health at 5 a.m on Thursday. An initial investigation shows that she likely died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office as well as other agencies are currently searching for the shooting suspect, Benjamin Nowell.

Phillips’ body has been sent to a forensic lab in Mongomery for an autopsy.

ORIGINAL:

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of killing one woman in an early morning shooting in Houston County.

Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Benjamin Adam Nowell near County Road 11 in Headland. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Nowell is described as being 5’9″ and 180 lbs.

Benjamin Adam Nowell

First responders were dispatched to a firearm assault with critical injuries on Knowles Drive east of Webb off Highway 52 just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on the street, not at a home.

When they arrived they found a female had been shot and immediately transported her to a local hospital but she was declared dead.

One neighbor, Martha Duffield, was awake and heard the incident herself. She says someone knocked on her door and used her phone to call 911.

Columbia Rescue, Dothan fire, and Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The HCSO is expected to release more information on Thursday.

