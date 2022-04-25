PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A reported robbery with shots fired at the Phenix City Walmart led to an extensive police chase and manhunt in Auburn Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Police have one suspect in custody and are still searching for a second.

Phenix City Police say Sunday at 9:24 pm, officers were called to Walmart, located at 3700 US Hwy. 280/431 N, about a robbery and shots fired. Investigators say there were no injuries. The offender had already left the scene in a Silver2015 KIA Optima. A BOLO was put out for the vehicle.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office later contacted the vehicle in the area of Bleeker Junction, where a chase ensued, ending in a crash along Wrights Mill Road in Auburn. A helicopter hovered over Chewacla State Park just before midnight and into Monday morning as Auburn police and investigators searched for a man, believed to be armed, who ran away from the crash site.

Police say Shemekia Brooks was arrested for Robbery 1st and was taken into police custody after the crash.

The second suspect, Deuante Levon Richardson, fled the crash scene on foot. He has not been located and has two outstanding warrants for his arrest, for first-degree robbery and carrying a pistol without a license.

This case is still under investigation; if you have any information, you are urged to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2840.