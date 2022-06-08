SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota, police said Wednesday.

Javontae Mitchell, 18, was captured last week near the Canadian border by federal marshals, said Lt. Ray Blanks of the Selma Police Department. He is awaiting extradition back to Alabama, Blanks said.

Mitchell was sought in the killing of Taquon Fikes, 26, Blanks said. The Selma Times-Journal reported that Fikes was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a house a year ago.

Fikes was killed in a “random fight,” Blanks said.

Court records were not immediately available to show whether Mitchell had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.