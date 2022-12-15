PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Accused Phenix City child killer, Jeremy Williams, appeared in Russell County Circuit Court Wednesday morning to ask a judge to take him off suicide watch.

Williams has been on suicide watch in the Russell County Jail for 10 of the 12 months he has been incarcerated in connection with the death of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland.

Judge David Johnson denied the request from Williams’ defense attorney, Chuck Ford. Williams, through the attorneys, maintained to the court that he was no longer suicidal. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor and Detention Director Steve Johnson told the court otherwise.

Williams is charged with capital murder and faces the death penalty.

They say that on April 7, Williams made a statement through a sergeant inside the jail that it was actually hitting home that he killed the little girl and he didn’t want to live anymore.

Steve Johnson then said the night before, Williams had tried to hang himself with an elastic band out of a uniform. That suicide attempt failed, Johnson told the court.

Williams’ attorney told the court that his client has refused to cooperate with council or doctors trying to evaluate his mental health until he is taken off suicide watch and put back into the jail cell population.

The judge denied taking the accused Kamarie Holland killer off suicide watch.

Previous Coverage: