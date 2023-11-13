PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Surveillance video obtained by WKRG shows the moments that led up to a shooting that left one man dead at a convenience store.

Prichard Police Department (PPD) responded to the Brother’s Quick Mart on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd after getting a report of shots being fired.

In the background of the video, a car can be seen driving by with someone firing at least one shot. Several men then get out of another car that’s sitting at the convenience store, including an armed individual, and he begins to fire shots back at the car that originally opened fire.

Pedestrians can be seen hitting the deck and running for cover from the store.

The PPD said that during the exchange in gunfire, a stray bullet hit a man driving along MLK Boulevard, killing him. PPD believes the man who was killed was not the intended target.

At the time of this publication, the PPD have not named the victim or any potential suspects.

The PPD is asking for anyone with information to come forward and give them a call.