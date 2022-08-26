The suppression hearing in the case against Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teenager accused of killing several family members has started.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The suppression hearing in the case against Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teenager accused of killing several family members has started.

According to court records, Sisk’s defense team claims he was not read his Miranda rights before being questioned by investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office following the shooting deaths of his family.

In September 2019, 14-year-old Sisk is accused of fatally shooting his father, 38-year-old John Wayne Sisk, his stepmother, 35-year-old Mary Sisk and three siblings; a 6-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy.

While talking to investigators, he allegedly confessed to killing his family.

Prosecutors argue that Sisk was not in custody when he was questioned because of that investigators were not required to read him his Miranda rights.

Sisk is charged with one count of capital murder of two or more victims and three counts of capital murder of a victim under the age of 14.

His jury trial is currently scheduled to begin on September 12 at 9 a.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse.