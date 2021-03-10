Study: Huntsville happiest city in Alabama, Birmingham among the least happy in US

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Huntsville ranked as the happiest city in Alabama and among the top 100 happiest in the country, according to a study released by Wallethub.com.

The study, which was released Tuesday, ranked Huntsville as the 91st happiest city in the country. Huntsville beat out other major cities in Alabama to win top spot in the state. Outside of Huntsville, the biggest cities in Alabama ranked near the bottom of the list.

Of the 182 biggest U.S. cities listed in the study, Montgomery ranked at 177th, Mobile ranked 173rd and Birmingham ranked 169th. The study also listed Birmingham as having one of the highest separation and divorce rates in the country.

Each city on the study were judged by the following factors:

Emotional & Physical Well-Being

Income & Employment

Community & Environment.

The study used 31 indicators of happiness, ranging from depression rates to income growth rates to average leisure time spent per day.

Fremont, California ranked as the happiest city in the country while Detroit ranked as the least happy.

Click here to view the full study.