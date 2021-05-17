Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers.

In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 66% of moms with children under age 18 were working in 2020.

The five states “best” to be a working mother are:

Massachusetts District of Columbia Connecticut Vermont Minnesota

The five “worst” states are:

Louisiana Alabama Idaho Mississippi South Carolina

In addition to ranking as one of the “worst” states, Alabama ranked as the fifth “worst” day-care system as demonstrated in the graphic below.

Alabama also ranked as third in the lowest female executive-to-male executive ratio.

Moreover, the state came in at 43rd for work-life balance and 48th for amount of professional opportunities for women, overall ranking at 50th for state friendliness for working mothers.

To view the study in its entirety, click here.