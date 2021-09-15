Students organize protest at Auburn University following recent reports of sexual assault on campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday night, students at Auburn University protested downtown following three reports of sexual assault made in the last week on campus.

Last week, three different sexual assault incidents were reported on campus. It first began Sept. 8, when a woman claimed she was raped on campus by an acquaintance. The second was on Sept. 10, when a woman claims she was fondled while walking along the sidewalk. The most recent came Tuesday, when the university confirmed that a woman had reported being raped at a fraternity house.

On Tuesday, Auburn University Campus Safety sent out the following statement:

“A female disclosed to police last night that she was raped Friday night at a fraternity house. The victim/survivor does not recall the details of the incident but disclosed physical injuries consistent with a rape.” Auburn University Campus Safety

After receiving the email, sophomore Jordan Musantry and others utilized social media to organize a protest on Samford Lawn within hours.

According to Musantry, about 500 people showed up to the protest. Students held signs with statements such as “It shouldn’t be part of the college experience to experience sexual assault,” “Do better, Auburn,” and “We believe you.”







“It’s really cool that in just three hours, we can do something so special,” Musantry said.

Musantry shared that students received a message stating that the victim had decided not to file a police report. Despite this, she said the rally was important.

“Even if they don’t want to report what happened and aren’t going to go forth at all, you know people are behind you,” she said. “So I think for us that was kind of the main thing. Again, I don’t know who to blame. I can’t blame an entire university for the acts of a fraternity brother, but I can blame them for not holding them accountable.”

Musantry said she and other organizers drew inspiration from recent protests at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and the University of Kansas. Through social media, word spread quickly about students banding together on different campuses.

“We all saw that on TikTok and we were able to learn,” she said. “For us, we wouldn’t have done it without those schools doing it.”

Musantry said she and other students are planning to continue protesting until the university changes things on campus.