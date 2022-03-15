RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Students were injured Tuesday when a bus overturned on Highway 33, officials with Wadley High School have confirmed.

“We have a bus overturned coming from the Career Tech Center on 33,” the school posted on social media. “Everyone seems okay. Please stay away from this area. We need to make room for emergency crews. I will update ASAP.”

An update from the school said that “students that were injured have been transported to Tanner in Wedowee” and that parents should meet school officials in the lunchroom.

Justin O’Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed the crash, but could not immediately provide more details.

