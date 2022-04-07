ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — History was made at Enterprise High School as the first Wildcat ever recently signed an esports college scholarship.

Daultyn Bradley is the captain of the Wildcats’ Rocket League team, the top team in the state. This fall, Bradley will attend the University of Montevallo.

Right now the Enterprise Rocket League team is one of few undefeated teams statewide.

Bradley hopes to use his signing day as an opportunity to promote esports.

“I joined the team with the intentions of finding a hobby to do and maybe making some new friends,” Bradley said. “I would have never envisioned that it would have carried me this far to the point where I’m getting a scholarship to go to a university for esports.”

Bradley has already started playing with the Falcons’ team, so he thinks it’ll be a great fit when he gets to Montevallo.

Before he gets there, Bradley hopes to lead the Wildcat Rocket League team to a state championship.