Strike begins at Brookwood coal mines as talks fail

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2014, file photo, a shovel loads haulers with coal at the Antelope Mine north of Douglas, Wyo. A coalition of U.S. states, environmentalists and an American Indian tribe are seeking to revive a moratorium on coal sales from public lands in the West. (Ryan Dorgan/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (AP) — The United Mine Workers of America is on strike at two Alabama coal mines with more than 1,100 workers after contract negotiations with Warrior Met Coal Inc. failed to produce a deal.

The walkout, which includes two other facilities related to the Tuscaloosa County mines, began at 10 p.m. Thursday. The union is accusing the company of unfair labor practices.

Brookwood-based Warrior Met didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The strike comes as officials are counting ballots in Birmingham amid a push to unionize workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer.