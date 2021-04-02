Strike begins at Brookwood coal mines as talks fail

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (AP) — The United Mine Workers of America is on strike at two Alabama coal mines with more than 1,100 workers after contract negotiations with Warrior Met Coal Inc. failed to produce a deal.
The walkout, which includes two other facilities related to the Tuscaloosa County mines, began at 10 p.m. Thursday. The union is accusing the company of unfair labor practices.
Brookwood-based Warrior Met didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The strike comes as officials are counting ballots in Birmingham amid a push to unionize workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer.