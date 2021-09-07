StoryMap: The 36 Alabamians who gave their lives in Afghanistan

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Staff Sgt. Stacy A. Green, of Alexander City, Ala., at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Dec. 12, 2010. Green was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo/Roland Balik)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States’ longest war took its toll on the Yellowhammer State. After nearly 20 years of fighting, Alabama lost a total of 36 service members in Afghanistan.

Below is a StoryMap that features every Alabamian that gave his or her life in the war. Their hometowns are pinned on a map of the state. You can explore information about each Alabamian in order of their deaths, or you can click a particular marker on the map to move straight to data about deaths of service members from a particular area of the state.