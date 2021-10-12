Stillman College requiring vaccination to enter campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Stillman College is now requiring students, faculty, and staff to have proof of vaccination to be on campus. Students not vaccinated have the option to use virtual learning off campus.

Tyshawn Gardner says it was a difficult decision but the right one to protect the student body for COVID-19. Gardner is Vice President of Student Affairs.

“This hard decision was made over lots of thinking and consultation with medical professionals but also keep an eye on the daily cases in Tuscaloosa County and hospitalizations and deaths. It was very important for us to show that Stillman College is a place where we promote health, and we are doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19”.

The new campus policy went into effect Sunday, Oct. 10th. Stillman student Ronnie Williams disagrees with the mandate.

“First of all, I fully support being vaccinated, and I am vaccinated myself, but I don’t support the school kicking everyone off campus who are not vaccinated because we do have lots of international students.”

Since September, Stillman has offered vaccination clinics and free testing for coronavirus. School officials say roughly 50 percent of the student body has received a vaccine shot.