Stillman College requires all employees to get vaccinated

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Stillman College is now requiring all faculty and staff to be vaccinated. Stillman President Dr. Cynthia Warrick said she hopes her decision will help protect her employees.

“By doing this, we prevent more problems for the hospital system and heaven forbid if we get a student or faculty member who gets ill and they can’t get a hospital bed, vaccination is the best way to prevent it”.

70 percent of the 200 full-time Stillman employees are fully vaccinated. Dr. Warrick says Stillman College depends on Federal grant funds to help students pay tuition.

“We have over 15 million worth of federal grant and contracts funding. 85 percent of the student body is on federal Pell grants and 87 percent are on federal loans. So without federal funding Stillman can’t survive”.

Stillman employees who refuse to get fully vaccinated have a choice to teach virtually. If they choose not to do that, they could lose their job.

“If they are allowed to work virtually and get a supervisor to set up a virtual work plan they can do that. But if they are not able to work virtually, they will have to make a decision to get vaccination or not work at Stillman College” Warrick said.

All Stillman College employees must be fully vaccinated by January.