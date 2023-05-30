ALABAMA (STACKER) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Alabama from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Alabama.

30. Iowa

Moved from Iowa to Alabama in 2019: 722

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #25 most common destination from Iowa

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state — #25 most common destination from Iowa Moved from Alabama to Iowa in 2019: 70

— #46 most common destination from Alabama

29. Nevada

Moved from Nevada to Alabama in 2019: 771

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #31 most common destination from Nevada

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state — #31 most common destination from Nevada Moved from Alabama to Nevada in 2019: 239

— #42 most common destination from Alabama

28. Maryland

Moved from Maryland to Alabama in 2019: 808

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #33 most common destination from Maryland

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state — #33 most common destination from Maryland Moved from Alabama to Maryland in 2019: 1,597

— #17 most common destination from Alabama

27. Arkansas

Moved from Arkansas to Alabama in 2019: 813

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #20 most common destination from Arkansas

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state — #20 most common destination from Arkansas Moved from Alabama to Arkansas in 2019: 636

— #30 most common destination from Alabama

26. Missouri

Moved from Missouri to Alabama in 2019: 864

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #32 most common destination from Missouri

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state — #32 most common destination from Missouri Moved from Alabama to Missouri in 2019: 2,246

— #12 most common destination from Alabama

25. Arizona

Moved from Arizona to Alabama in 2019: 904

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #36 most common destination from Arizona

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state — #36 most common destination from Arizona Moved from Alabama to Arizona in 2019: 1,750

— #15 most common destination from Alabama

24. Alaska

Moved from Alaska to Alabama in 2019: 1,105

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Alaska

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state — #15 most common destination from Alaska Moved from Alabama to Alaska in 2019: 260

— #38 most common destination from Alabama

23. Kansas

Moved from Kansas to Alabama in 2019: 1,212

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Kansas

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state — #18 most common destination from Kansas Moved from Alabama to Kansas in 2019: 1,021

— #24 most common destination from Alabama

22. Wisconsin

Moved from Wisconsin to Alabama in 2019: 1,307

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Wisconsin

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state — #21 most common destination from Wisconsin Moved from Alabama to Wisconsin in 2019: 678

— #29 most common destination from Alabama

21. Massachusetts

Moved from Massachusetts to Alabama in 2019: 1,452

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #26 most common destination from Massachusetts

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state — #26 most common destination from Massachusetts Moved from Alabama to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,099

— #21 most common destination from Alabama

20. Kentucky

Moved from Kentucky to Alabama in 2019: 1,500

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Kentucky

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state — #16 most common destination from Kentucky Moved from Alabama to Kentucky in 2019: 4,390

— #6 most common destination from Alabama



19. Washington

Moved from Washington to Alabama in 2019: 1,883

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #28 most common destination from Washington

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state — #28 most common destination from Washington Moved from Alabama to Washington in 2019: 1,060

— #22 most common destination from Alabama

18. Michigan

Moved from Michigan to Alabama in 2019: 1,893

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #20 most common destination from Michigan

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state — #20 most common destination from Michigan Moved from Alabama to Michigan in 2019: 1,997

— #13 most common destination from Alabama

17. Illinois

Moved from Illinois to Alabama in 2019: 1,962

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #28 most common destination from Illinois

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state — #28 most common destination from Illinois Moved from Alabama to Illinois in 2019: 1,658

— #16 most common destination from Alabama

16. New York

Moved from New York to Alabama in 2019: 1,996

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #34 most common destination from New York

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state — #34 most common destination from New York Moved from Alabama to New York in 2019: 851

— #26 most common destination from Alabama

15. Colorado

Moved from Colorado to Alabama in 2019: 2,042

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #32 most common destination from Colorado

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state — #32 most common destination from Colorado Moved from Alabama to Colorado in 2019: 3,422

— #9 most common destination from Alabama

14. Utah

Moved from Utah to Alabama in 2019: 2,083

— 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Utah

— 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state — #11 most common destination from Utah Moved from Alabama to Utah in 2019: 1,027

— #23 most common destination from Alabama

13. Pennsylvania

Moved from Pennsylvania to Alabama in 2019: 2,336

— 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Pennsylvania

— 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state — #23 most common destination from Pennsylvania Moved from Alabama to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,898

— #14 most common destination from Alabama

12. Ohio

Moved from Ohio to Alabama in 2019: 2,364

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Ohio

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state — #21 most common destination from Ohio Moved from Alabama to Ohio in 2019: 1,203

— #20 most common destination from Alabama

11. South Carolina

Moved from South Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 2,448

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from South Carolina

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state — #13 most common destination from South Carolina Moved from Alabama to South Carolina in 2019: 873

— #25 most common destination from Alabama

10. Virginia

Moved from Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 2,876

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Virginia

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state — #23 most common destination from Virginia Moved from Alabama to Virginia in 2019: 4,028

— #7 most common destination from Alabama

9. Indiana

Moved from Indiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,451

— 3.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Indiana

— 3.3% of new residents that moved from another state — #11 most common destination from Indiana Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481

— #18 most common destination from Alabama

8. North Carolina

Moved from North Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 3,597

— 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #19 most common destination from North Carolina

— 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state — #19 most common destination from North Carolina Moved from Alabama to North Carolina in 2019: 4,697

— #5 most common destination from Alabama

7. California

Moved from California to Alabama in 2019: 3,690

— 3.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #36 most common destination from California

— 3.5% of new residents that moved from another state — #36 most common destination from California Moved from Alabama to California in 2019: 3,310

— #10 most common destination from Alabama

6. Louisiana

Moved from Louisiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,789

— 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Louisiana

— 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state — #7 most common destination from Louisiana Moved from Alabama to Louisiana in 2019: 2,567

— #11 most common destination from Alabama

5. Mississippi

Moved from Mississippi to Alabama in 2019: 4,377

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Mississippi

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state — #6 most common destination from Mississippi Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512

— #8 most common destination from Alabama

4. Texas

Moved from Texas to Alabama in 2019: 8,405

— 8.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #20 most common destination from Texas

— 8.0% of new residents that moved from another state — #20 most common destination from Texas Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791

— #3 most common destination from Alabama

3. Tennessee

Moved from Tennessee to Alabama in 2019: 9,970

— 9.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee

— 9.5% of new residents that moved from another state — #3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294

— #4 most common destination from Alabama

2. Georgia

Moved from Georgia to Alabama in 2019: 13,993

— 13.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Georgia

— 13.4% of new residents that moved from another state — #6 most common destination from Georgia Moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2019: 14,169

— #2 most common destination from Alabama

1. Florida