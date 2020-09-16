State officials brace for Sally’s impact

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey’s office tells us the Alabama National Guard, ALDOT and ALEA are standing at the ready to respond to Hurricane Sally.

“Alabama national guard is always there and always ready in moments like these,” Col. Tom Tyler said.

The guard has sent high-water evacuation teams to help people on the gulf coast. They say they are fully equipped for a mission they train for year-round.

“They are assembled with soldiers that have specialized equipment, ropes, throw rings, chainsaws, things of that nature,” Tyler said.

Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement as the Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Sally.

“As Hurricane Sally continues to impact our state and as it slowly makes its way across inland Alabama, it is imperative that we all heed warnings from our trusted weather experts and local leaders. My team and I are closely monitoring the situation and evaluating the effects of this unpredictable storm. Likewise, I am remaining in constant communication with local officials along our coastal areas, and I have assured them — as well as pledge to all Alabamians — that we will provide every resource possible from the state level in order to help folks recover in the days and weeks ahead. The Alabama National Guard is standing by to assist, as is the Alabama Department of Transportation, ALEA and every other state partner. We are ready to respond however and wherever needed. There are many areas seeing historic flood levels along the Eastern Shore and Mobile; unfortunately, we could easily see flooding throughout the day. Hurricane Sally has been a slow-moving storm, which only adds to some natural delays in restoring power, water and other essential services. Please, please refrain from getting on our roads to go check on storm damage unless you absolutely have to; even then, I urge everyone to use all caution. The best thing is for people to remain home if at all possible. As our first responders are working diligently around-the-clock, please remember to only call 9-1-1 for a life-threatening emergency. At this time, we have to utilize our first responders for the most critical needs. Stay safe, and stay smart. We will be with you the whole way, Alabama! Gov. Kay Ivey

As people evacuate the gulf coast, efforts are being made to protect livestock.

In response to Hurricane Sally, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) has been in contact with our partners to provide temporary sheltering facilities for evacuated livestock including horses and cattle. Animals moving in response to Hurricane Sally will be exempt from a certificate of veterinary inspection.

The Garrett Coliseum located at 1295 Coliseum Blvd., Montgomery, Ala. 36107 will open effective immediately. Please note to use the Coliseum Blvd entrance into the sheltering facility. If this facility along with partner facilities reaches maximum capacity or if additional sheltering facilities become available, updates will be posted at agi.alabama.gov/hurricaneshelteringfacilities. Campground facilities are available at this time. These shelters are only equipped to shelter livestock, not pets or companion animals such as dogs or cats. These facilities will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries

“In some cases, there could be citizens, particularly livestock owners, horse owners that need somewhere to stage their animals in lieu of the storm,” Hassey Brooks said.

This also comes amid a pandemic that has already hit this industry hard.

“We’re really concerned about what type of impacts we could have agriculture,” Brooks said.

Available shelters include:

State Emergency Livestock Shelter at Garrett Coliseum

1295 Coliseum Blvd

Montgomery, AL 36107

Contact: Bill Harden or Connie

334-356-6866

www.thegarrettcoliseum.com

Alabama A&M Agribition Center

4925 Moore’s Mill Rd

Huntsville, AL 35811

Contact: Robert Spencer

256-689-0274

*Will need to bring own shavings, water buckets, feed, etc.

When evacuating, it is important for livestock owners to be prepared to care for their animals while they are away. Please be sure to bring the following items with you:

Current list of all animals, including their records of feeding, vaccinations, and tests. Make sure that you have proof of ownership for all animals.

Supplies for temporary identification of your animals, such as plastic neckbands and permanent markers to label your animals with your name, address, and telephone number.

Handling equipment such as halters and appropriate tools for each kind of animal.

Water, feed, and buckets. Tools and supplies needed for sanitation

