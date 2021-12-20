State of Alabama files emergency application to halt vaccine mandate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The state of Alabama- along with many other states- has filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme Court asking to immediately halt President Biden’s vaccine mandate, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
On Friday, Dec. 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals reinstated Biden’s private-employer vaccine mandate.
The U.S. Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court to take up the healthcare-worker vaccine mandate, according to Marshall.
Marshall posted an update to his Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
Marshall says he is optimistic that the Supreme Court will act quickly and agree with the state of Alabama.