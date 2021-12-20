State of Alabama files emergency application to halt vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Covid-19 response and the vaccination program at the White House on August 23, 2021 in Washington,DC(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The state of Alabama- along with many other states- has filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme Court asking to immediately halt President Biden’s vaccine mandate, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

On Friday, Dec. 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals reinstated Biden’s private-employer vaccine mandate.

The U.S. Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court to take up the healthcare-worker vaccine mandate, according to Marshall.

Marshall posted an update to his Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

Here is an update on the status of the State of Alabama’s legal challenges to President Biden’s vaccine mandates: pic.twitter.com/iy0NJKpNse — Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) December 20, 2021

Marshall says he is optimistic that the Supreme Court will act quickly and agree with the state of Alabama.