MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State leaders are mourning the loss of Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby Wednesday. He’s the first law enforcement member to die in the line of duty in Alabama this year.

Both Officers Crumby and Albert Morin were shot Tuesday responding to a ‘shots fired’ call in Huntsville. Morin is currently in critical condition.

“It’s sad. Just a dark time for law enforcement altogether,” Alabama Sheriffs Association President Shannon Oliver said.

There was an outpouring of support online for the officers. Governor Kay Ivey tweeted “We stand with the men & women who sacrifice everything to protect our communities.”

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth also shared messages of support.

“My thoughts and prayers, it’s just heartbreaking, go out to that family, and certainly for the officer that’s fighting for his life. The whole state of Alabama is pulling for him,” Ainsworth said.

Ainsworth says he thinks a lack of respect for police is fueling the violence.

“When they go out, they’re laying literally their life on the line to protect us and they deserve our respect,” Ainsworth said.

Alabama Fraternal Order of Police President Everette Johnson agrees. He says these attacks are happening too much, noting two Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies who were shot last week.

“The anti-police movement over the last few years and the rhetoric of defunding the police has emboldened our criminal element to not respect the rule of law and to attack law enforcement officers,” Johnson said.

Alabama Sheriffs Association President Shannon Oliver says right now Huntsville needs prayers.

“I just ask everyone to pray for the families of the fallen officer and the officer that’s injured and pray for Huntsville Police Department and fellow officers because it’s going to be tough,” Oliver said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has charged 24-year-old Juan Laws with capital murder of a law enforcement officer in this case.

He was booked in the Madison County Jail Tuesday night.