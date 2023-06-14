MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As severe weather looms across much of Alabama Wednesday, state leaders are meeting in Montgomery for the annual disaster preparedness conference.

State Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman says Alabama is well positioned to respond to emergencies, working with all 67 counties and offering help when needed.

“We take an ‘It takes a village’ approach to emergency management,” Smitherman said.

Smitherman says building those connections is a big part of the conference — connecting EMA officials statewide who can rely on each other in times of need.

“Develop that network, develop that collaboration, so that we’re there for each other when someone gets hit hard,” Smitherman said.

He says one big challenge right now is making sure people are listening to trusted sources during emergencies. He says social media is not always the best place to turn unless to hear from an official EMA account or meteorologist.

“It’s best to use a trusted source. So, link into us, listen to what we have to say. I think that would be the biggest piece of advice I have to others is your local meteorologist, your local station, listen to what they have to say. They’re a trusted source as well,” Smitherman said.

The State EMA also works closely with the National Weather Service. Director Ken Graham says improvements in radar technology could be on the horizon, allowing for faster storm detection.

“Instead of 3 to 4 minutes to see a storm, it’s actually every 30 seconds to a minute so we’re doing some things and really advancing the radar coverage in Alabama with time,” Graham said.

With hurricane season underway, Graham says the forecast for this year is about average, but it’s always important to have a plan.

“Don’t let your guard down. Because we’ve had so many active seasons over the past five years, just because it’s not super active doesn’t mean you won’t be hit, it doesn’t mean you don’t have to prepare. It only takes one. So just a big message to everybody: be prepared,” Graham said.

It’s not just storms and hurricanes the state EMA prepares for. Smitherman says they work year-round preparing for other potential disasters, whether manmade or natural hazards.