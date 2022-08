TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Beer and wine sales are officially coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Dean Argo, a spokesman for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, said Wednesday that the agency gave approval to an alcohol license for the vendor at BDS. The state approval was the final step in authorizing sales.

Previously, alcohol was only allowed in the skyboxes at the stadium. The 100,077-capacity stadium is one of the largest football stadiums in the US.