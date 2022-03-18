DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Two of three officers that were involved in the alleged use of excessive force of an inmate have been fired from the Daleville Department of Safety, according to Daleville Police Chief Allen Medley. The third officer has returned to work.

The alleged beating took place March 1 after the inmate allegedly taunted officers, which then prompted one to allegedly remove his badge and weapon, enter the cell, and beat the man.

All three officers remain unnamed, but one was officer was reportedly involved in the assault while two others watched.

Surveillance camera video of the cells may have captured the reported incident, but have not been released by the department.

The two officers that were terminated will have the opportunity to appeal their firing to an independent committee next week.

The incident is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.