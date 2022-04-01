DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested after police say he threw a woman to the floor and choked her.

On Tuesday, a female victim reported to the Dothan Police Department that during the first week of March that she was the victim of domestic violence. Police say the woman reported that the situation escalated to the point she was thrown to the floor and then choked, cutting off her air supply.

After an investigation, Dothan Police arrested Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, of Dothan, Thursday and charged him with one count of domestic violence strangulation.

The female victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

Maddox, an officer with the Headland Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave and his badge and his gun have been taken.

Maddox is currently in the Houston County Jail on $30,000 bond.