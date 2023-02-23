DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 30-year-old Dothan man is in jail after police say he abused an elderly family member once again.

On Wednesday, Travis Mattox entered the Dothan home of an elderly family member and began to express violent behavior towards the unnamed victim, according to the Dothan Police Department. The victim reportedly tried to call 911, but was stopped by Mattox when he grabbed the victim, took the phone, and destroyed it.

Police said the victim was able to go to a neighbor and had them contact the police department.

Mattox was located near the home and was arrested. He is charged with one count of violation of the elder abuse protection order and one count of second-degree elder abuse. He is being held in the Houston County Jail on no bond.

Mattox was arrested in September for a similar incident and faced the same charges.