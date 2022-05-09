COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Elba city employee has been arrested and released on a charge of computer tampering.

Amy Giles Sewell, 47, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a misdemeanor charge of tampering with a computer, according to a local law enforcement official.

On April 28, the Elba Police Department received a complaint that Sewell, an employee at the Elba Water and Electric Board, had helped in the misuse of an unnamed victim’s personal information. During the investigation, investigators say they found that the way the information was gathered was criminal.

The case was then brought to the Coffee County’s District Attorney’s Office where a criminal charge was filed.

Sewell was released from the Coffee County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a $1,500 bond.