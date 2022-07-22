Law enforcement in Madison County was on the scene of another barricade situation in south Huntsville, according to police.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Law enforcement in Madison County was on the scene of another barricade situation in south Huntsville, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

According to HPD, officers answered a domestic-related call around 1 a.m., saying that one man had barricaded himself in a home on East Gateway Drive, SE off of Hobbs Road, SE.

The man was taken into custody early Friday morning.

Before the situation was resolved, police said they knew there was a weapon inside the home, but were unsure what that weapon was.

It was not a hostage situation, according to authorities.

Due to the large police presence in the area, drivers are being asked to take an alternate route if at all possible and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.