MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Monday, a detective with the Mobile Police Department told the court about some of the terrible abuse others say they witnessed at the home of Yolanda Coale, who is charged in connection with a 4-year-old boy’s death.

Coale, 53, was in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. She is charged with aggravated child abuse in the death of King Lyons, 4. On Feb. 3, first responders were called to a home at Jacob Drive for a medical emergency, where Lyons was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene, according to Mobile Police. Coale was Lyons’ legal guardian.

During the hearing, the detective testified Lyons was dead when they arrived at the Jacob Drive home and said there were signs of recent and past physical trauma. He said Yolanda Coale told police it started hours earlier at about midnight. She heard a fight between King Lyons and his 9-year-old sister and saw her hit the child with a broom. The handle broke in half during the assault. Lyons’ sister told police the broom snapped against the wall. The sister was charged with assault and later said she did not hit or injure her brother when she was later in psychiatric care.

The detective said they saw Lyons had bruising and cuts all over his body including old scars on his back. In what may show the difficulty in prosecuting this case, most of the information in this preliminary hearing was coming from children under the age of 10. Only one potential witness referenced was an adult.

Two neighbor children who talked to police said they saw a number of times where Coale would hit Lyons with open-handed strikes and their mother stopped letting them come over after she heard of the abuse. One child also told police they saw Coale strip the child naked and hit him with a diamond-studded belt. They also claimed one time Coale denied the child water due to bathroom accidents and when she saw him drink from the toilet, she allegedly laughed and said “that’s what he gets.”

One child is said to have seen Coale use things like a back scratcher, broom, and electrical cord for beatings. Testimony also revealed the existence of a so-called “lock-up room” in Coale’s house where children were put when they misbehaved and locked in using a heavy suitcase in front of the door.

A judge said there was enough probable cause to send the case to the grand jury.