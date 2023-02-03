GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)— This week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industry

the label will release a highly anticipated song on nearly all social media platforms.

Crews Wright, a 15-year-old student from Samson, is a ninth-grader at the school.

On Friday, the Florida-based Paradigm Music Group will release Crews’ single, “Phone in Heaven.”

Crews caught the attention of music executives after receiving praise in several national recording competitions. “Phone in Heaven” will appear on just about all social platforms where people get their music like Spotify, YouTube and Pandora.

“Everybody behind me, supporting me,” Wright said. “Mr. Shane Owens has been a real number-one supporter. My family, the people at Paradigm Music they’ve been great.”

Mother Tonya Wright said her son has done so well in a number of national competitions and his success is setting him up for bigger thing for him and the family.

“We appreciate our community, we appreciate our family and friends,” she said. “And like Crews said the school here, everyone has been such a huge encouragement.”

In addition to his musical talents, Crews is also an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting, fishing, and performing in rodeo competitions.