MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old boy was shot during a fight over a girl in Mobile, police report.

Sgt. John Young of the Mobile Police Department said the 13-year-old went to Bienville Square on Saturday night for a planned fight “for the affections of a girl.” During the fight, shots were fired and the teen was struck in the arm.

A witness told officers the victim was taken to USA Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where his injuries were reported as not being life-threatening.

As of Monday, no suspects were in custody. MPD is investigating the shooting.