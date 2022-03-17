MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is concern from students at the University of South Alabama as posts promoting a white supremacist group have shown up on campus.

It was a normal day for Matthew Kowalski as he was heading to class at Shelby Hall when he saw a poster that read “Patriot Front” and instantly knew what it symbolized. “Patriot Front” seen on the poster is an American nationalist, white supremacist and neo-fascist hate group that is part of a broader alt-right movement.

A group that someone like Kowalski, a transgender person of Jewish decent, is scared to have potentially represented on campus.

“I was told a couple of times are year those groups will have members who come to college campuses they’ll put up those stickers and stuff as recruiting tools, which is part of the reason I immediately wanted them taken down,” Kowalski said.

Kowalski reported the posters seen at Marx Library, Shelby Hall and in the student recreation center to the office of diversity and inclusion, who reported it to campus police.

“The reason I came here is because its a really inclusive place and I really like South and so I want to see it stay that way and continue to improve.”

A spokesperson with the university released a statement outlining the step taken by the USA after the posters were reported.

“On Feb.16, 2022, University of South Alabama police were informed that stickers were posted at three separate locations on campus. When investigators arrived, two of them had been removed. Police photographed the remaining sticker before removing it. A subsequent investigation found no credible threat related to the stickers.” University of South Alabama

As these posters are being removed, an anti-LGBTQ preacher outside of the student center is also causing controversy. The university couldn’t comment on the so-called preacher since they are a public university, and he is protected under the First Amendment.

“Even though it is technically a form of freedom of speech I feel like its a form of harassment. As an LGBT person, I don’t feel safe walking past that, I don’t feel accepted walking past that. I feel like I’m being attacked,” Kowalski said.

Kowalski and others hope those on campus are more educated about these types of groups and what their presence could mean on campus.

“Knowing the names of a lot of these groups and knowing the symbols and just letting them know hey these are the groups to look out for, if you see a sticker a poster or anything, take it down,” Kowalski said.