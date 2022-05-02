SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A senior at Saraland High School has become the first student in the relatively young school system’s history to go to an Ivey League School.

In an assembly in the library, Jaynie Snow briefly waved her hands over three sweatshirts: Columbia, Vanderbilt and Harvard. A quick head fake and Snow unfurls her new Harvard sweatshirt–she’s heading to Massachusetts.

“Don’t let the fact that it hasn’t been done before discourage you. If that were me I wouldn’t have gotten this far so always shoot for your dreams no matter what,” said Snow.

Not only is Snow the first Saraland grad to head to an Ivey League school, but also the first from the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians.

“It feels really good, I wouldn’t be able to do it without support from the school and family and friends and I hope I proved to other people it is possible and there will be others from Saraland in the future,” she said.

The choice was likely much easier than the grueling application process, as Harvard’s acceptance rate is very low.

“She wasn’t having any of it and I’m so excited for her she’s worked extremely hard and today’s about her and this is just her first step on the way,” said Jacob, Snow’s father.

Snow is also someone who’s been well-known in the Saraland school system as someone who stands out.

“She epitomizes everything as an educator you want to see,” said Saraland Superintendent of Schools Aaron Milner said.