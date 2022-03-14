MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting two people in Theodore days ago is still on the run. Police are looking for Trenteon King, whose rap sheet includes being charged with murder in a case that ultimately crumbled in court.

King is accused of pulling the trigger on two people in Theodore, injuring both of them. But it’s far from his first run-in with the law.

In 2016, he was accused of murdering D’Anthony Means.

“He should have been held accountable for it,” said Tiffany Means, D’Anthony’s mother.

King’s legal troubles continued to mount before the murder case against him essentially ended. While out on bond, King was arrested in January 2020 and charged with armed robbery. Later that summer, King was out on bond again and was arrested a second time, this time being charged in a drive-by shooting.

But the murder case hit a snag before that. According to court documents, King’s lawyers successfully argued to have evidence suppressed in searching his home, including a gun that allegedly tied King to the scene of the murder. Because the search warrant was issued to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and not the police who did the search, the warrant was invalidated.

In 2021, the state filed a motion to end the murder case against King unless new evidence was found.

After years of following the case, Tiffany Means said she has lost faith in the justice system.

“Because you’ve been to court so many times and he’s either let out on bond or cases have been dismissed,” she said.

Means said that because of the experience, she does not feel as safe in Mobile as she once did.

“I worry about someone playing Rambo or just out being careless,” she said.

Nonetheless, Means said she remains optimistic.