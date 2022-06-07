MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have identified the city’s 24th homicide victim so far this year.

Anthony Greene, 26, was found dead Saturday morning on Author Street. Greene was a member of The Light of the Village ministry and had been going since he was a child.

“He’s our 51st loss that we’ve had since 2010,” said John Eads, the co-founder and executive director of The Light of the Village.

Greene was a regular face around The Light of the Village in Prichard.

“He’s been involved in all of our summer camps and different other activities. Lately, he’s been pretty persistent, pretty regular visitor as an older person,” said Eads. “He’ll come play basketball, come get a plate of food. So we’ve been seeing him pretty regularly.”

Greene had been going to the ministry for at least 15 years, and Eads knew him well.

“He would fill up a room, he was very witty, very funny. Just a character to say the least,” he said.

On Saturday, Greene was shot and killed on Author Street. Mobile police said he was shot several times, including in the face. But Eads said his death was something Greene knew was coming.

“About a month ago, he came and he pointed to the wall behind me where we have our memorial wall. He told me and his cousin, who works with us, where he wanted his picture to go,” he said. “That’s never happened before. So right away you go into what do you mean, what are you talking about.”

Greene is the third murder victim the ministry has had in less than a month. The ministry also lost two members in a Prichard homicide in May. Reshun Demar Cunningham, 29, and Joseph Lewis Jones III, 26, were found lying in the yard at a home off Leeds Avenue. Prichard Police believe the two men had shot each other during an argument.

Eads said while losing so many to violence is hard, it is something they deal with, and it inspires them to show those within their ministry there is a better future for them.

“We have to not just say something, but do everything we can to help enable them to make that choice. And also come to the realization that sometimes they won’t make that choice, and never give up,” said Eads. “Anthony is a good example, even when maybe he made some bad choices, he would still come back. Come back for a plate of food, come back here recently just to ask for prayer, because his life was kind of in a turbulent situation.”